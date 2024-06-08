Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) versus Lufax (NYSE:LU) Head to Head Review

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Bit Origin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bit Origin and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 1 3 0 0 1.75

Earnings & Valuation

Lufax has a consensus target price of $5.68, suggesting a potential upside of 148.58%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Bit Origin.

This table compares Bit Origin and Lufax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $6.26 million 1.98 -$28.22 million N/A N/A Lufax $4.82 billion 0.27 $125.31 million ($0.14) -16.32

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

Risk & Volatility

Bit Origin has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Origin and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A Lufax -2.17% -0.72% -0.27%

Summary

Bit Origin beats Lufax on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

