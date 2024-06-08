BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIOL. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group cut BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOL opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.74.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

