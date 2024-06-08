Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Sells 815 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $4,445,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,247,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after buying an additional 625,304 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,523,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $275.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.28.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

