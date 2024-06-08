Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.77

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $8.99. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 7,438 shares traded.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

