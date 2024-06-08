Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Sells 17,502 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP decreased its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the quarter. TKO Group comprises 1.5% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the third quarter worth $2,914,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $8,019,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TKO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

In other news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.77. 503,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $111.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.70 and a beta of 1.02.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

