Barclays Raises Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $170.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.00.

TSM opened at $164.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $166.12. The firm has a market cap of $852.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

