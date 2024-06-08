Barclays Raises NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $74.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE NEE opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,817,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

