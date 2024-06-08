B. Riley Weighs in on Hibbett, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hibbett in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Hibbett alerts:

HIBB has been the subject of several other research reports. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Price Performance

Hibbett stock opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 5.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.