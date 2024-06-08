Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $490.85. 3,061,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,423. The firm has a market cap of $444.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $493.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.17.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.