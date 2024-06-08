Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,335 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,511,000 after acquiring an additional 161,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after buying an additional 673,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,185,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $415,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,821,000 after acquiring an additional 95,386 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $144.28. 2,032,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.91 and a 200-day moving average of $138.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.58.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

