Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,609,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 108,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,670,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $8.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,096,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,291. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 658.73, a PEG ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

