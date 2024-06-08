Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after acquiring an additional 386,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,774,000 after acquiring an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.60. 12,195,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,819. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.80.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

