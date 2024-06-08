Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 176.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $196.06. The stock had a trading volume of 715,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,106. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $263.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.