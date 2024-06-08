Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.13. The company had a trading volume of 572,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $293.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.