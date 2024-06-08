Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Scotiabank cut their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.