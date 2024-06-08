Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 201 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $103.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average is $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.