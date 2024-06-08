Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

AI stock opened at C$11.11 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$492.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 41.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.96.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of C$25.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1699687 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

