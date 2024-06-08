Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total transaction of $1,766,211.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,960,744.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total transaction of $1,766,211.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,960,744.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $78,275.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 130,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,959,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,046. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $163.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $154.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

