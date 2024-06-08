ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $97.68

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and traded as low as $94.01. ASGN shares last traded at $94.05, with a volume of 205,005 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.45.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $547,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $97,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $547,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $783,650. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 543,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

