ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

ASE Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of ASE Technology

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 91.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 117.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,182,000 after buying an additional 584,333 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 266,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 35,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $107,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

