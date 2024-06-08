Ark Trading Down 1% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $144.90 million and $18.28 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000837 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001992 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001185 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,330,396 coins and its circulating supply is 181,331,176 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

