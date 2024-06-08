Ark Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.69 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $138.58 million and approximately $14.69 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000802 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001872 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001182 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,351,948 coins and its circulating supply is 181,351,832 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

