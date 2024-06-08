Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $125,104.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $125,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ardelyx Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of ARDX opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.79. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ARDX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
