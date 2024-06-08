Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $125,104.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $125,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ardelyx Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ARDX opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.79. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARDX

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.