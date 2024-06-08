Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after buying an additional 139,064 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after buying an additional 138,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $1,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.27. 3,185,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,217. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

