Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $225.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $165.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.04.

Applied Materials stock opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $183.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $225.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,183 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

