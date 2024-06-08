Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

ANNX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Annexon Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $530.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Annexon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,793 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth approximately $15,647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annexon by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Annexon by 10,482.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,195 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

