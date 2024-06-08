Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after purchasing an additional 888,536 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,338,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,385,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after acquiring an additional 140,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $8,702,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VDE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.70. The company had a trading volume of 169,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

