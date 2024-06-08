Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $105.33. 849,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.