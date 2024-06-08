Analyzing Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) & Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tokens.com and Core Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokens.com $740,000.00 18.80 -$10.14 million -0.01 -11.50 Core Scientific $502.40 million 2.75 N/A N/A N/A

Core Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Tokens.com.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93% Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Tokens.com and Core Scientific's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tokens.com and Core Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokens.com 0 1 0 0 2.00 Core Scientific 0 0 3 0 3.00

Core Scientific has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Tokens.com.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Tokens.com on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

