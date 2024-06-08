Analysts Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) PT at $16.50

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
WRBY stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
