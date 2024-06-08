Analysts Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Target Price at $18.57

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Oscar Health Trading Down 0.8 %

OSCR opened at $19.35 on Friday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006 over the last three months. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 35.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 10.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Oscar Health by 98.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Oscar Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

