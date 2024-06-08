Analysts Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Target Price at $163.88

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.88.

Several analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSE:LEN opened at $153.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day moving average is $153.20. Lennar has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Lennar by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lennar by 6,297.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

