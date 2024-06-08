Analysts Set Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) PT at $79.22

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBIN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

FBIN stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

