Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) vs. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Head to Head Review

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.66 billion 2.84 -$336.21 million ($1.17) -22.74 Brandywine Realty Trust $514.65 million 1.52 -$196.79 million ($1.22) -3.72

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brandywine Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Americold Realty Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 3 6 0 2.67 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $30.78, indicating a potential upside of 15.68%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 23.90%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -12.17% -8.55% -3.96% Brandywine Realty Trust -40.61% -14.62% -5.42%

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out -49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

