Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and traded as low as C$0.65. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 101,900 shares.

Almonty Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$175.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.78.

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 43.91%. The company had revenue of C$7.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

