Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $116.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $122.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.83.

ALLE stock opened at $116.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.02. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,441,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,306,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,432,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 119,954 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,122,000 after purchasing an additional 470,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,922,000 after purchasing an additional 153,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

