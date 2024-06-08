AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,968,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,392,000 after buying an additional 134,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,148,000 after buying an additional 202,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,811,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,602,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,516,000 after purchasing an additional 340,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,206,000 after purchasing an additional 75,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.90.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,438. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average of $160.13.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.