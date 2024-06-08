ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.
NYSE ABM opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.02%.
Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
