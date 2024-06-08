Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Shares Down 1.8%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 77,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 296,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.20 ($0.14).

Abingdon Health Trading Up 4.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.53. The firm has a market cap of £14.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,149.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.57, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Abingdon Health

Abingdon Health Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of diagnostic devices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Abingdon Simply Test, a range of self-tests in the field of fertility, health and well-being, infectious diseases, and drug testing; PCRD and PCRD FLEX, are nucleic acid lateral flow tests, which are used for rapid readouts post isothermal amplification; and 2019-nCoV Antigen Test, a rapid lateral flow test for the qualitative detection of antigens to SARS-CoV-2, as well as plant health tests; and nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays.

