5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

TSE:VNP opened at C$5.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.21. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$2.96 and a 52-week high of C$6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$529.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $61,554. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

