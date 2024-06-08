2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.10.

Get 2U alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 2U

2U Price Performance

TWOU opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. 2U has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. On average, analysts expect that 2U will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 2U

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 225,253 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of 2U by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of 2U by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of 2U by 232.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 252,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.