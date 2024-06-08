260 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Purchased by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 436,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.11. 49,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,801. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $209.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average is $196.83.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

