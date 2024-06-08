17,600 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.39. 8,582,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,094,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

