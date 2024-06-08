1,350,000 Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Purchased by Alpine Investment Management Ltd

Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,728,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up approximately 5.8% of Alpine Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,661,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 216,367 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 683,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after acquiring an additional 265,356 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 464,422 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZTO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,260. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.09. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is 42.96%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

