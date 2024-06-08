127,780 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 127,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,377,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,985,000 after acquiring an additional 83,381 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth about $47,948,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,066,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,321,000 after buying an additional 231,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,651,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBRG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 3.0 %

DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,549. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.