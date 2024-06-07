Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.07 Per Share (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $8.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.06. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2026 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 276,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $6,431,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

