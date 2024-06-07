Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,914,257,000 after acquiring an additional 678,659 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,485,000 after buying an additional 210,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,596,000 after acquiring an additional 124,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $331,831,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 121.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,367,000 after purchasing an additional 999,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.04. The stock had a trading volume of 963,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.05.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.