WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Trading Down 4.3%

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 1,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

WVS Financial Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

WVS Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

