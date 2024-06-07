Wrapped Matic Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $111.30 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $111.30 million and approximately $33.52 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00000955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 168,398,599 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 167,999,371.58339292. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.72397137 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3303 active market(s) with $29,645,227.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

