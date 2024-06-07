Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) & Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Head to Head Comparison

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oblong and Wix.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $3.81 million 1.65 -$4.38 million N/A N/A Wix.com $1.56 billion 6.44 $33.14 million $1.14 154.40

Wix.com has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.0% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Oblong and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -126.57% -71.06% -57.90% Wix.com 4.20% -59.67% 4.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oblong and Wix.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A Wix.com 0 3 14 0 2.82

Wix.com has a consensus price target of $175.59, indicating a potential downside of 0.24%. Given Wix.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Oblong.

Volatility and Risk

Oblong has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wix.com beats Oblong on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that generates a logo, including through the use of artificial intelligence; Wix Answers to support users; and Payments by Wix, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their customers through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including Wix App Market, a marketplace that offers its registered users various free and paid web applications for building, growing, and managing their businesses; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

